Fortnite: Un Leak svela le novità fino al Capitolo 6 (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Nelle ultime ore, i social media sono stati scossi dall’apparizione di un’immagine che potrebbe svelare i futuri piani di Epic Games per Fortnite. Tuttavia, è importante prendere tutto con le pinze poiché la fonte e la veridicità di questa immagine sono ancora avvolte dal mistero. Nonostante ciò, numerosi insider e dataminer della community sembrano inclini a credere che ci sia una buona possibilità che questa foto sia autentica. Avete già saputo che Capo Plaza arriva su Fortnite? Le novità in arrivo per tutte le modalità di Fortnite L’immagine in questione sembra delineare un calendario degli aggiornamenti previsti fino alla fine del 2024 per Fortnite, includendo Fortnite Battaglia Reale, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival e LEGO ...
