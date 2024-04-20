Championship - Rotherham-Birmingham interrotta | malore a un tifoso

Championship, Rotherham-Birmingham interrotta: malore a un tifoso (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Paura e apprensione in Championship, durante la sfida tra Rotherham e Birmingham, in seguito a un’emergenza medica che ha costretto l’arbitro a sospendere il gioco. Secondo quanto filtra dalla stampa britannica, un tifoso avrebbe avuto un malore e ci sarebbe molta apprensione tra i tifosi e anche tra i giocatori, tanto che il gioco è già fermo da oltre quindici minuti e non accenna a riprendere. Ulteriori aggiornamenti nei prossimi minuti. SportFace.
