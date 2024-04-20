Championship - Rotherham-Birmingham interrotta | malore a un tifoso

Sunderland vs Millwall LIVE: Team news plus Dan Neil injury blow as Mike Dodds makes changes - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Rotherham vs Birmingham clash SUSPENDED and players taken off pitch due to medical emergency in crowd - S Championship game between Rotherham and Birmingham was suspended due to a medical emergency in the crowd. The bottom-of-the-table clash saw Brum travel to already-relegated ...thesun.co.uk

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more - Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Birmingham City in the Championship today. An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with ...sports.yahoo