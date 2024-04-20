Aliens vs Avengers | ecco il crossover a fumetti tra gli xenomorfi e la Marvel

(Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) È in arrivo un nuovotra i personaggie quelli 20th Century Studios. Infatti, dopo il successo di Predator Vs Wolverine, è stato annunciato l’arrivo divs. Il primo numero della miniserie auscirà il 24 luglio negli USA, qualche giorno prima dell’uscita nelle sale cinematografiche dell’attesissimo film Alien: Romulus. Jonathan Hickman teases what to expect when's new 'vs.' comic brings superheroes face to face with Xenomorphs. https://t.co/NQVnptefVM — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 18, 2024 La miniserie avssarà scritta da Jonathan Hickman, autore della serie regolare mensile Secret Warriors e della storica ...

