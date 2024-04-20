Notizie Correlate
Due nuovi incontri sono stati aggiunti nelle ultime ore al pre-show Zero Hour di domenica di AEW Dynasty: Trent Beretta affronterà Matt Sydal mentre Orange Cassidy e Katsuyori Shibata faranno ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a AEW Dynamite su TBS e Triller TV, è stato annunciato che The Acclaimed e Billy Gunn sfideranno il Bullet Club Gold per le cinture Trios di AEW e ROH a AEW Dynasty, il prossimo ... (zonawrestling)
Il PPV Dynasty si avvicina sempre di più e con esso anche l’atteso match per il titolo AEW tra Samoa Joe e Swerve Strickland. Sono state settimane in cui la tensione è salita sempre di più, ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Dynasty 2024 – Preview
AEW Dynasty 2024 – Preview - Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in una nuova preview targata AEW. Secondo PPV dell’anno per la compagnia di Tony Khan, ma si puo’ anche dire in verità che è una prima assoluta dato che ...zonawrestling
