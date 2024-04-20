(Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in una nuovatargata AEW. Secondo PPV dell’anno per la compagnia di Tony Khan, ma si puo’ anche dire in verità che è una prima assoluta dato che questa sarà la primissima edizione di, che ai nastri di partenza vedendo ad occhio la card, si presenta con l’abito da festa pronto a stupire come meglio non si può. Ma sarà veramente così? Lo scopriremo ma per ora limitiamoci ad analizzare e soprattutto a pronosticare i match che vedremo in questo PPV. Io sono Umberto e invitandovi nuovamente a farmi sapere la vostra nei commenti vi auguro una buona lettura. I i ZERO HOUR i Tag TEAM MATCH Bullet Club Gold (c) vs Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed (c) in a Champions vs Champions Winner Takes All Match for the AEW World Trios Championship and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Ad ora(e nel ...

AEW Dynasty 2024 – Preview - Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in una nuova preview targata AEW. Secondo PPV dell’anno per la compagnia di Tony Khan, ma si puo’ anche dire in verità che è una prima assoluta dato che ...zonawrestling

AEW Dynasty wrestler shares memories of St. Louis ahead of STL match - Pro wrestler and performer Swerve Strickland has been chasing history since his arrival in all-elite wrestling in 2022. Strickland says he’s got a big influx of momentum and that he needs to solidify ...sports.yahoo

AEW CEO Tony Khan Comments On The Young Bucks Taking Inspiration From HBO's Succession - According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, The Young Bucks are drawing from the hit HBO show "Succession" with their new personas.wrestlinginc