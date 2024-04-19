WWE | WrestleMania 41 potrebbe subire uno storico cambiamento

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024), come ogni anno, attendiamo sempre gennaio, o meglio fine gennaio, per assistere alla Royal Rumble che dà inizio alla Road To, strada verso lo Showcase Of The Immortals che ci accompagna spesso fino ai primi giorni di aprile, nei quali solitamente si tiene l’evento. Da Aprile a Maggio E la chiave di questa news è proprio quel “solitamente” dato che sì, è vero, si predilige spesso il mese di aprile per l’evento più importante dell’anno ma in passato abbiamo avuto edizioni svolte anche a Marzo come ad esempioXX. Ma ci possiamo spostare ancora perché secondo quanto riportato da Fightful Select sembra che la Road To41 possa essere leggermente più lunga del solito, dato che si sta pensando di tenere l’evento nel mese di maggio. Ovviamente a più di un anno di ...

