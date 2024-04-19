WWE | WrestleMania 41 potrebbe subire uno storico cambiamento

Notizie Correlate
L’assenza di una sede confermata per WrestleMania 41 ha lasciato perplessi molti fan, in quanto si discosta dal consueto schema di annuncio della sede con almeno un anno di anticipo. ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo i rumor dell’ultima settimana, che hanno riportato come Rhea Ripley abbia avuto un attacco di panico poche ore prima del suo match di Wrestlemania XL, Mami ha indirettamente confermato ... (zonawrestling)
Pochi giorni fa, la WWE ha celebrato WrestleMania XL. Lo spettacolo più importante dell’anno nella compagnia di TKO è stato caratterizzato dalla partecipazione principale di The Rock, che è ... (zonawrestling)
WWE: WrestleMania potrebbe essere vicina ad una svolta storica
Why WWE might move WrestleMania - WrestleMania is WWE’s preeminent event. The storied event has had forty editions dating back to 1985, when the first one occurred at the historic Madison Square Garden. Since then, the event has been ...msn
Uno dei membri dell’LWO si opera: la Superstar WWE si prende una pausa - Dopo Rey Mysterio, tornato poi di recente, il Latino World Order deve ora rinunciare ad un altro suo membro per infortunio ...worldwrestling
