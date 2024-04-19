WWE | The Rock promette di perseguitare Cody Rhodes per il resto della sua vita

WWE: The Rock promette di perseguitare Cody Rhodes per il resto della sua vita (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) A WrestleMania 40, nel main event della domenica sera, Cody Rhodes ha scritto la storia vincendo l’Undisputed WWE Championship, strappandolo dalle mani del Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Nelle settimane precedenti, la rivalità tra la Bloodline e il duo formato da Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins ha raggiunto picchi altissimi, in particolare grazie ai promo di The Rock nei confronti dell’American Nightmare. Dopo il “passaggio di consegne” avvenuto la notte successiva a WrestleMania Sunday, The Great One è tornato a minacciare online il neo-campione. Nella didascalia di un video postato su Instagram dal Great One, quest’ultimo ha scritto nella didascalia:“Congratulazioni @americannightmareCody, il nuovo @wwe Universal Champion. Hai comprato un biglietto per The ...
