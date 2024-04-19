WWE | Superstar sempre meno convinte a scegliere un approdo in AEW in caso di scadenza

WWE: Superstar sempre meno convinte a scegliere un approdo in AEW in caso di scadenza (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Abbiamo già tanto parlato della “New Era” targata Triple H che ufficialmente è partita da WrestleMania 40 ma in realtà i primi semi erano stati già piantati ben prima dello Showcase Of The Immortals. Abbiamo già anche riportato di come il clima ai piani alti sia decisamente cambiato e si vive tutta la situazione con molta più serenità rispetto alla gestione precedente, o almeno, per evitare fraintendimenti, rispetto agli ultimi anni della gestione precedente. meno convinti Anche ovviamente il morale delle Superstar ne ha beneficiato del cambio e ciò lo sappiamo dato che in diversi atleti lo hanno confermato, come ad esempio da Becky Lynch. Fino a poco tempo fa, era quasi sicuro che una Superstar in scadenza con la WWE avrebbe preso in seria considerazione un approdo in ...
