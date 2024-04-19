WWE | Drew McIntyre attacca ancora verbalmente CM Punk durante i Live Event nel Regno Unito

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Prosegue l’aspra rivalità dae CM. Per tutta la Road To WrestleMania i due si sono beccati a distanza, con lo scozzese che ha più volte sbeffeggiato il rivale per l’infortunio occorsogli, creando addirittura una maglietta a tema. A WM 40, però, CMè stato determinando nell’incasso del Money In The Bank di Damian Priest proprio ai danni die nel Raw post Mania il Best In The World ha nuovamente danneggiato lo Scottish Warrior.controIn questi giorni la WWE è di scena nelcon una serie di. In tale occasioneè tornato adreCM ...

