WWE | Drew McIntyre attacca ancora verbalmente CM Punk durante i Live Event nel Regno Unito

WWE: Drew McIntyre attacca ancora verbalmente CM Punk durante i Live Event nel Regno Unito (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Prosegue l’aspra rivalità da Drew McIntyre e CM Punk. Per tutta la Road To WrestleMania i due si sono beccati a distanza, con lo scozzese che ha più volte sbeffeggiato il rivale per l’infortunio occorsogli, creando addirittura una maglietta a tema. A WM 40, però, CM Punk è stato determinando nell’incasso del Money In The Bank di Damian Priest proprio ai danni di McIntyre e nel Raw post Mania il Best In The World ha nuovamente danneggiato lo Scottish Warrior. Drew contro Punk In questi giorni la WWE è di scena nel Regno Unito con una serie di Live Event. In tale occasione Drew McIntyre è tornato ad attaccare verbalmente CM ...
