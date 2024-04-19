WWE | Cruz Del Toro si è operato ad un braccio - incerti i tempi di recupero

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024)Delsi va ad aggiungere alla lista infortunati di casa WWE. Il membro del LWO si è dovuto sottoporre ad un intervento chirurgico ad unper un, ad oggi, non meglio precisato infortunio. A darne notizia lo stesso diretto interessato, tramite un post su social con il quale ha ringraziato i dottori del Centro Specializzato di Birmingham per le cure prestate. Al momento non si conoscono idi. Intervento alDelva ad aggiungersi alla lista infortunati. Si è dovuto operare ad unper un non meglio precisato infortunio. Il membro del LWO aveva lottato nella Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal tenutasi nell’episodio di SmackDown pre WM 40. Non è chiaro se si sia infortunato ...

