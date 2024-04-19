WWE: Cruz Del Toro si è operato ad un braccio, incerti i tempi di recupero (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Cruz Del Toro si va ad aggiungere alla lista infortunati di casa WWE. Il membro del LWO si è dovuto sottoporre ad un intervento chirurgico ad un braccio per un, ad oggi, non meglio precisato infortunio. A darne notizia lo stesso diretto interessato, tramite un post su social con il quale ha ringraziato i dottori del Centro Specializzato di Birmingham per le cure prestate. Al momento non si conoscono i tempi di recupero. Intervento al braccio Cruz Del Toro va ad aggiungersi alla lista infortunati. Si è dovuto operare ad un braccio per un non meglio precisato infortunio. Il membro del LWO aveva lottato nella Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal tenutasi nell’episodio di SmackDown pre WM 40. Non è chiaro se si sia infortunato ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
WWE: Cruz Del Toro si è operato ad un braccio, incerti i tempi di recupero
Cruz Del Toro infortunato, si è operato al braccio - Cruz Del Toro si è recentemente infortunato e si è sottoposto ad un intervento chirurgico nel corso degli ultimi giorni.theshieldofwrestling
Yohannes, Kafaji, Ortega among U20 women's players to watch - With plenty of youngsters on show at the 2023 Women's World Cup, wonderkids are on the rise in women's football. Here are some to watch this year.espn.co.uk
PHOTO: WWE Superstar & LWO Member Undergoes Surgery - WWE Superstar and LWO member Cruz Del Toro has announced that he underwent surgery for an arm injury on Thursday.ewrestlingnews
Video WWE CruzVideo WWE Cruz