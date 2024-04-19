Wolverhampton-Arsenal - Premier League | probabili formazion - pronostici

Wolverhampton Arsenal

Wolverhampton-Arsenal, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Wolverhampton-Arsenal è una partita della trentaquattresima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 20:30: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. L’Arsenal nel posticipo del Molineux cercherà di rendere meno amara una settimana in cui ha già incassato 2 sconfitte pesantissime, che rischiano di mandare in frantumi i sogni dei londinesi. Mercoledì è terminata mestamente l’avventura dei Gunners in Champions League: il Bayern Monaco si è confermato una bestia nera e nella notte dell’Allianz Arena è bastato un gol di Kimmich per decidere la doppia sfida – all’andata era terminata 2-2 – ed estromettere gli uomini di Mikel Arteta dalla più importante competizione continentale. Odegaard – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Era accaduto ...
