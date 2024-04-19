Volvo e CATL insieme per il riciclo delle batterie. Obiettivo recuperare il 90% dei materiali chiave

NIO, 2.400 stazioni per il battery swap in Cina. 42 in Europa - $NIO #NIO batteryswap stations total 2400, 789 on highways, swap network total 41.7 million services add 84 stations in2024, 3310 yr end, maybe wait for 4th gen stations to mass produce 4th gen ...hdmotori

Volvo V70 2.4i 20V cat Bi-Fuel Metano Momentum my 05 - Versione 2.4i 20V cat Bi-Fuel Metano Momentum my 05 (03/2005 - 12/2006) 2.4i 20V cat Bi-Fuel Metano Momentum my 05 (04/2004 - 03/2005) 03/2005 - 12/2006 04/2004 - 03/2005 Volvo V70 2.4i 20V cat ...automoto

Auto, visita Min. Commercio Cina in Ue su accuse aiuti a settore - Milano, 8 apr. (askanews) – Il ministro del Commercio cinese, Wang Wentao è in viaggio in Europa con tappa a Parigi dove ha incontrato, secondo quanto riporta la Reuters, i brand del settore automotiv ...askanews