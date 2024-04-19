Tour of the Alps 2024 | ultima tappa ad Aurélien Paret-Peintre davanti a Tiberi Classifica generale a Juan Pedro Lopez

Tour the

Tour of the Alps 2024: ultima tappa ad Aurélien Paret-Peintre davanti a Tiberi. Classifica generale a Juan Pedro Lopez (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Si chiude con un’altra frazione esplosiva il Tour of the Alps e a portarsi a casa il successo finale è Juan Pedro Lopez. L’azione di due giorni fa è risultata fondamentale per l’iberico che gestisce al meglio le ultime fatiche e trionfa in maglia verde. L’ultima tappa, quella con arrivo a Levico Terme è andata al transalpino Aurélien Paret-Peintre della Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team. tappa breve ed intensissima, la fuga non è andata via nelle prime fasi pianeggianti e dunque la battaglia è iniziata in salita. La prima scalata al Palù del Fersina ha visto l’attacco in coppia di Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) e Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers). Al contrattacco poi Hugh Carthy ...
    Aurelien Paret-Peintre (La Mondiale Team) vince la quinta e ultima tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024. Il francese la spunta al fotofinish su Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) nei 118 km da Levico

    CLASSIFICA Tour OF THE Alps 2024 15.24 Questa la top 10 dell'ultima tappa del Tour of the Alps: 1 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

    CLASSIFICA Tour OF THE Alps 2024 15.01 E adesso è il torno del dialogo Tiberi-Lopez. Sta provando probabilmente a imbonirsi il gruppo e tessere una tela per

