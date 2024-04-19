Tour of the Alps 2024 - classifica generale dopo ultima tappa | Lopez conserva la maglia verd - Tiberi 3°

Notizie Correlate
Si chiude con un’altra frazione esplosiva il Tour of the Alps e a portarsi a casa il successo finale è Juan Pedro Lopez. L’azione di due giorni fa è risultata fondamentale per l’iberico che gestisce ... (oasport)
Si conclude il Tour of the Alps 2024 di ciclismo su strada: la breve corsa a tappe termina con la quinta frazione, con partenza ed arrivo a Levico Terme, della lunghezza 118.6 km. L’epilogo al ... (oasport)
Aurelien Paret-Peintre (La Mondiale Team) vince la quinta e ultima tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024. Il francese la spunta al fotofinish su Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) nei 118 km da Levico ... (sportface)
La caduta di Harper al Tour of the Alps: perde il controllo della bici e sbatte con la testa contro un palo
