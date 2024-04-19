Tour of the Alps 2024 - classifica generale dopo ultima tappa | Lopez conserva la maglia verd - Tiberi 3°

Tour of the Alps 2024, classifica generale dopo ultima tappa: Lopez conserva la maglia verde, Tiberi 3° (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Juan Pedro Lopez vince il Tour of the Alps 2024. Lo spagnolo della Lidl-Trek chiude nono ma riesce a conservare, senza particolari difficoltà, la maglia verde e si tiene dietro O’Connor (La Mondiale Team)e Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious). L’ultima tappa va al francese Aurelien Paret-Peintre, che batte proprio Tiberi e il fratello Valentin Paret Peintre. Ecco la classifica generale finale. ORDINE DI ARRIVO QUINTA tappa Tour OF THE Alps 2024: IL CALENDARIO COMPLETO PERCORSO E ALTIMETRIA DI TUTTE LE TAPPE J.P. Lopez (Lidl – Trek) 18:28.43 B. O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale ...
