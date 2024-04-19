Tour of the Alps 2024 - classifica generale dopo ultima tappa | Lopez conserva la maglia verd - Tiberi 3°

Crowd-funding campaign raises new kit and Tour payments for Vanuatu women - When the Vanuatu women's team walk out to play in their distinctive emerald green kit, with characteristic red and yellow hibiscus flowers - mirroring the colours of their country's flag - they are ...msn

Quiz: 'The Tortured Poets Department' is out. So, how much do you know about Taylor Swift - What’s her lucky number How many Grammys has she won What are the names of her cats Find out how much you know about the pop star.yahoo

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' is the messiest, horniest, and funniest album she's ever made - Taylor Swift released her new album on Friday. "The Tortured Poets Department" is full of confessions, heartbreaks, and Swift's wildest whims.businessinsider