Realme Note 50 | non perdere l’offerta da Unieuro

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Uscito all’inizio di marzo, il50 in offerta suè uno smartphone economico ma di qualità. Adesso è in offerta daa prezzo vantaggioso Il50 si presenta come una proposta vantaggiosa per chi cerca un dispositivo affidabile senza spendere cifre esorbitanti. Con una batteria da 5000 mAh e 8GB di RAM dinamica, questo smartphone si distingue per la sua resistenza ad acqua e polvere, garantita dalla certificazione IP54. Lanciato all’inizio dell’anno, questo nuovo smartphone segna un punto di svolta per l’azienda, che con la strategia “Top to Bottom Expansion” punta a rafforzare la propria presenza nel mercato. Il dispositivo condivide molte caratteristiche con il suo predecessore, ilC51, tra cui il display LCD da 6,74 ...

