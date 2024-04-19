Realme Note 50 | non perdere l’offerta da Unieuro

Notizie Correlate
realme ha presentato il nuovo smartphone entry level Note 50. Cellulare low cost dal design elegante e curato, con scocca resistente ad acqua e polvere (certificazione IP54) e struttura interna in ... (today)
Realme Note 50 è il nuovo smartphone Android economico di Realme, un dispositivo senza fronzoli proposto in offerta lancio. L'articolo Realme Note 50 arriva in Italia sotto ai 100 euro, inaugura la ... (tuttoandroid)
(Adnkronos) – Realme ha lanciato il nuovo smartphone economico: il Realme Note 50. Si presenta con una batteria da 5000 mAh che assicura una lunga autonomia, capacità che si traduce in un utilizzo ... (periodicodaily)
Realme 12 Pro Series e Note Series debuttano entro fine mese | Render
