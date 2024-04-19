Realme Note 50 | non perdere l’offerta da Unieuro

Realme Note

Realme Note 50: non perdere l’offerta da Unieuro (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Uscito all’inizio di marzo, il Realme Note 50 in offerta su Unieuro è uno smartphone economico ma di qualità. Adesso è in offerta da Unieuro a prezzo vantaggioso Il Realme Note 50 si presenta come una proposta vantaggiosa per chi cerca un dispositivo affidabile senza spendere cifre esorbitanti. Con una batteria da 5000 mAh e 8GB di RAM dinamica, questo smartphone si distingue per la sua resistenza ad acqua e polvere, garantita dalla certificazione IP54. Lanciato all’inizio dell’anno, questo nuovo smartphone segna un punto di svolta per l’azienda, che con la strategia “Top to Bottom Expansion” punta a rafforzare la propria presenza nel mercato. Il dispositivo condivide molte caratteristiche con il suo predecessore, il Realme C51, tra cui il display LCD da 6,74 ...
