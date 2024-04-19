NJPW | Jack Perry prossimo a lasciare la compagnia - vicino il ritorno in AEW?

NJPW Jack

NJPW: Jack Perry prossimo a lasciare la compagnia, vicino il ritorno in AEW? (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) La sospensione di Jack Perry dopo l’ormai arcinota rissa di All In con CM Punk aveva portato alla totale scomparsa dell’atleta da qualunque radar. La situazione si è protratta per diversi mesi, finchè Perry non ha debuttato in NJPW lo scorso gennaio. Durante la sua run da heel con il nickname Scapegoat, Perry ha raccolto un discreto consenso di pubblico e il tutto è culminato la scorsa settimana a Chicago, durante l’evento Windy City Riot, in cui ha affrontato Shota Umino. Perry è uscito sconfitto dalla contesa ma, sorprendentemente, il pubblico di Chicago sembra comunque aver gradito la sua performance. Un ritorno da eroe(?) Il percorso di Jack Perry in NJPW, tuttavia, sarebbe ormai vicino ...
    Jack Perry è stato uno dei protagonisti del NJPW Windy City Riot, l'evento tenutosi ieri sera presso il Wintrust Arena di Chicago, Illinois, con undici incontri tra cui il main event tra ...

    La NJPW si appresta a conquistare gli USA il prossimo 12 aprile, quando andrà in scena Windy City Riot, evento attesissimo e che porterà più di 5.000 fan (con molte possibilità di arrivare ad ...

    Dopo l'apparizione in quel di Battle In The Valley, con tanto di contratto AEW strappato in mille pezzi, è arrivato per Jack Perry il momento del debutto sul ring NJPW. L'ex AEW ha lottato ...

Update On AEW Star Jack Perry's Future In NJPW - According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 2024 Windy City Riot event marked Perry's last match for NJPW, as he is now expected to "imminently" return to All Elite Wrestling. Though there is ...wrestlinginc

Windy City Riot 2024 – voti di Dave Meltzer all’evento NJPW - Windy City Riot 2024 è stato uno degli ultimi eventi della NJPW, andiamo a vedere come è stato valutato da Dave Meltzer.theshieldofwrestling

Report: Jack Perry Wrapped Up With NJPW, AEW Return Imminent - Jack Perry is reportedly set to return to AEW in the near future. Former FTW Champion Jack Perry has been absent from AEW since All In 2023, where he was involved in a backstage incident with CM Punk.msn

