MediaTek Dimensity 6300: ecco il nuovo SoC di fascia media (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Presentato ufficialmente il nuovo mediaTek Dimensity 6300, il SoC di fascia media per smartphone 5G, scopriamolo insieme mediaTek continua ad espandere la sua gamma di chipset con il lancio del Dimensity 6300, un SoC di fascia media che si posiziona come successore del Dimensity 6100+. Presentato ufficialmente a inizio 2024, il Dimensity 6300 si concentra su un aumento delle prestazioni CPU e un’efficienza energetica migliorata, mantenendo la stessa architettura del predecessore. mediaTek Dimensity 6300: processore e ...
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 ufficiale: nuovo SoC per smartphone di fascia media

