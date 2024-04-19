Media - ' l' Iran non pianifica una ritorsione immediata'

Notizie Correlate
Roma, 18 aprile 2024 – Dopo gli Stati Uniti, anche l’Europa e il G7 impongono Sanzioni contro l’Iran. La decisione dei leader europei verso la Repubblica islamica è stata comunicata dal presidente ... (quotidiano)
Teheran è pronta a usare ’un’arma mai impiegata prima’ per rispondere ad un attacco di Israele. La minaccia arriva dal portavoce della Commissione per la sicurezza del regime degli ayatollah. Gli ... (ilsole24ore)
Il segretario al Tesoro Janet Yellen sta preparando nuove sanzioni contro l'Iran, assicurando che gli Stati Uniti "non esiteranno" a infliggere sanzioni economiche in risposta all'attacco senza ... (quotidiano)
Israele attacca l'Iran, esplosioni a Isfahan, l'Aiea: "Siti nucleari al sicuro" - Aggiornamento del 19 Aprile delle ore 08:58
Explosions In Iran, US Media Reports Israeli Strikes - Iran's state Media reported explosions in central Isfahan Friday, as US Media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival.barrons
Reaction to Israel's military response to Iran's attack on Israel - days after Iran launched an unprecedented strike on Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles. Here is some reaction to the Israeli military response, from official statements and postings on ...straitstimes
Iran fires air defence batteries at two sites after drones spotted - Iran fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early on Friday morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation ...thewestmorlandgazette.co.uk