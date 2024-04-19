LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | tutto pronto per il via

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: tutto pronto per il via (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE CLASSIFICA Tour OF THE Alps 2024 12.21 Corridori che stanno partendo per il tratto di trasferimento, poi il via ufficiale. 12.19 Meno di 120 chilometri ma molto esplosivi quelli che attendono oggi i corridori. Snodo principale della tappa è ovviamente il GPM di Palù del Fersina. 12,5km con pendenze medie del 6.2% e massime dell’8%, da percorrere due volte. 12.17 Frazione brevissima ma intensa con partenza ed arrivo a Levico Terme. 12.15 Buongiorno e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della quinta ed ultima frazione del Tour of the Alps 2024. Buongiorno amiche ed amici di OA Sport e benvenute/i alla DIRETTA LIVE della ...
