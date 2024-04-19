LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Aurelien Paret-Peintre vince su Tiber - l’azzurro terzo nella generale dietro Juanpe Lopez e O’Connor

Notizie Correlate
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE CLASSIFICA Tour OF THE Alps 2024 15.01 E adesso è il torno del dialogo Tiberi-Lopez. Sta provando probabilmente a imbonirsi il gruppo e tessere una tela per ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE CLASSIFICA Tour OF THE Alps 2024 14.52 Ormai appare davvero difficile strappare questo Tour of the Alps dalle mani di Juan Pedro Lopez: è rimasto solo il ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE CLASSIFICA Tour OF THE Alps 2024 14.44 Ultimi due chilometri di salita del Palù del Fersina. Nella coda del gruppo Fabbro e Piganzoli fanno fatica a ... (oasport)
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Tiberi va a caccia del podio finale
