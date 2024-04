La Pop-Theology del vescovo Antonio Staglianò arriva a La Sapienza di Roma per parlare ai giovani di amore e giustizia

Maggie Rogers, Don’t Forget Me review: Nobody shreds their emotions better - A heartfelt third album revolves around universal themes such as nostalgia for the lost innocence of childhood and adolescence ...inews.co.uk

New Podcast From Kaitlyn Schiess and Holy Post Media Makes Theology Fun and Accessible for All Ages - Holy Post Media is dedicated to producing smart and entertaining content that helps people think Christianly and live faithfully in our increasingly post-Christian culture. It was launched in 2012 by ...bignewsnetwork

Hanuman's emergence as a pop-culture icon shows West is waking up to Hinduism - But the movie also shows how even Hanuman has moments of weakness in his journey. “When you go deep into it, he is sort of a guy who has lost faith in himself and had to be reminded of who he was,” ...msn