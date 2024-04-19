Kennedy Jr | Trump mi voleva suo vice - ho rifiutato

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Naturalmente non sarà lui il prossimo presidente degli Stati Uniti ma Robert F.Jr., 70 anni, candidato indipendente alla Casa Bianca, rischia di diventare come “i pazzi e i bambini”. Ossia quello che dice la verità, anche perché non gli costa molto. Potrebbe invece costare non poco ai suoi avversari: Joe Biden e Donald, alla costante caccia dell’ultimo voto. Chissà se– figlio di Robert e nipote di John Fitzgerald – ha detto la verità (ma smentite non ci sono) anche nelle ultime ore. Quando ha affermato sui social di averun’offerta dall’entourage diper mollare la sua campagna e correre come prossimopresidente di ‘The Donald’. L’affermazione diha fatto seguito al lancio di un sito di un comitato di azione politica ...

Biden will speak at a trade union conference, while Trump is on trial in New York. - President Biden will speak today at a conference in Washington, D.C., for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a labor union. Former President Donald J. Trump will be back in court ...nytimes

Trump on trial vs Biden on trail: An unusual 2024 stretch begins - Biden campaigned across Pennsylvania, casting Trump as an out-of-touch plutocrat and collecting endorsements from the Kennedy family. In Scranton, the ...timesofindia.indiatimes

Biden Knocked for ‘Choose Freedom Over Democracy’ Gaffe - Per Real Clear Politics’ latest polling on the 2024 presidential election, President Donald Trump holds 42.5% of support, while Biden is at 40.8% and Kennedy is at 7.9%.ijr