Kennedy Jr.: “Trump mi voleva suo vice, ho rifiutato” (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Naturalmente non sarà lui il prossimo presidente degli Stati Uniti ma Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70 anni, candidato indipendente alla Casa Bianca, rischia di diventare come “i pazzi e i bambini”. Ossia quello che dice la verità, anche perché non gli costa molto. Potrebbe invece costare non poco ai suoi avversari: Joe Biden e Donald Trump, alla costante caccia dell’ultimo voto. Chissà se Kennedy – figlio di Robert e nipote di John Fitzgerald – ha detto la verità (ma smentite non ci sono) anche nelle ultime ore. Quando ha affermato sui social di aver rifiutato un’offerta dall’entourage di Trump per mollare la sua campagna e correre come prossimo vicepresidente di ‘The Donald’. L’affermazione di Kennedy ha fatto seguito al lancio di un sito di un comitato di azione politica ...
