J.J. Abrams, rumor: il suo prossimo film è un 'omaggio a Ritorno al Futuro' con Timothée Chalamet e Elle Fanning (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Si rumoreggia che Warner Bros. sia pronta a riportare J.J. Abrams dietro la macchina da presa. Il regista potrebbe dirigere un 'omaggio' al cult Ritorno al Futuro, con protagonisti Timothée Chalamet e Elle Fanning.
    Un misterioso omaggio a Ritorno al futuro sarebbe il nuovo progetto di J.J. Abrams, la star di Dune Timothée Chalamet sarà il nuovo Michael J. Fox? Mistero fitto sul prossimo progetto di J.J. Abrams. ... (movieplayer)

