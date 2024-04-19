J J Abrams - rumor | il suo prossimo film è un ' omaggio a Ritorno al Futuro' con Timothée Chalamet e Elle Fanning

J.J. Abrams, rumor: il suo prossimo film è un 'omaggio a Ritorno al Futuro' con Timothèe Chalamet e Elle Fanning - Si rumoreggia che Warner Bros. sia pronta a riportare J.J. Abrams dietro la macchina da presa. Il regista potrebbe dirigere un 'omaggio' al cult Ritorno al Futuro, con protagonisti Timothèe Chalamet e ...comingsoon

Ritorno al futuro: J.J. Abrams dirigerà l'omaggio, Timothée Chalamet protagonista [rumor] - Un misterioso omaggio a Ritorno al futuro sarebbe il nuovo progetto di J.J. Abrams, la star di Dune Timothée Chalamet sarà il nuovo Michael J. Foxmovieplayer

Nationals hand powerful Dodgers 1st shutout loss of season - CJ Abrams homered in the first at-bat of the game and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Wednesday to take the series.Nationals starter Jake Irvin (1-1) threw six scoreless ...thescore