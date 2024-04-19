il Cyber Spear Phishing e come proteggersi

Howden warns against over-reliance on Cyber insurance - The insurance broker listed three AI threats haunting organisations. Singapore saw a 52.9% spike in local Cyber threats in 2023, highlighting the rapid transformation of the Cybercrime landscape by ...msn

What Is Phishing, and How Can You Prevent This Cyberattack - Compelling message: The content of a phishing email aims to get you to download an attachment (such as a Microsoft Word file with malicious code in the macros) or click a link that will take you to a ...msn

Iranian MuddyWater Hackers Adopt New C2 Tool 'DarkBeatC2' in Latest Campaign - MuddyWater, linked to Iran's MOIS, strikes again with DarkBeatC2. Our latest blog unpacks the latest tactics in Cyber warfare.thehackernews