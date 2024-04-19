il Cyber Spear Phishing e come proteggersi (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024)
cos’è
In questo articolo continuiamo a descrivere le varianti di truffa online e come possiamo proteggersi, oggi descriviamo cos’è .
Lo SpearPhishing è una versione più mirata del comune attacco di Phishing, in quanto si rivolge a una persona specifica, e utilizza tecniche di social engineering per ingannare l’obiettivo e indurlo a divulgare informazioni sensibili, scaricare ransomware o altri malware.
I messaggi possono anche contenere link, allegati o “inviti” a cliccare da qualche parte per “verificare” o “aggiornare” le informazioni, portando direttamente a siti web o download dannosi.
Solitamente, le email di SpearPhishing prendono di mira gli utenti che hanno un accesso ...Leggi tutta la notizia su wikitech
