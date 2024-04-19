I fashion moments più virali della settimana

I fashion moments più virali della settimana (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Non importa il periodo, c’è sempre aria di novità e cambiamento nel fashion system. Debutti in passerella, giri di poltrone dei direttori creativi, campagne moda sorprendenti per setting, protagonisti e ispirazione, sfilate e news virali su Instagram e TikTok… Ecco le news moda più virali di questa settimana. La moda al Salone del Mobile 2024 Tra inaugurazioni, retrospettive, collezioni casa ed eventi speciali, questa settimana Milano si è trasformata nella capitale del design. E la moda si è resa protagonista. Sono tantissime le maison che hanno deciso di aprire al pubblico le proprie iniziative. Mentre fuori dal chiosco di Gucci si è formata una fila interminabile, l’allestimento verde e rosso ...
I look di Zendaya e le news moda virali della settimana

Nostalgia Meets fashion: Chums Explores Retro-Gazing with Decades That Defined Our Generations - Chums clothing researched the top films, music, fashion trends and historic moments from each decade to find out influences on each generation.readersdigest.co.uk

Rihanna’s motherly instincts kick in, retracts ‘nips out’ fashion - From her early days as a burgeoning pop sensation to her current status as a fashion mogul and mother, Rihanna has consistently captivated the world with her style evolution. However, as she navigates ...msn

Princess Diana's dresses currently on display in Hong Kong ahead of auction - Shoulder-padded, daffodil yellow and accented with gleaming gold buttons – a very of-its-time suit Princess Diana wore during her 1989 trip to Hong Kong is now among six outfits on display in the ...thestar.my

