How to Save a Dead Friend della regista russa Marusya Syroechkovskaya da oggi in streaming su zalabview.org (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Da oggi in streaming il film rivelazione di una generazione perduta che racconta l'amore di due giovani nella Russia di Putin. How to Save a Dead Friend, il documentario di Marusya Syroechkovskaya, film rivelazione di una generazione perduta che racconta l'amore di due giovani nella Russia di Putin, è da oggi disponibile in streaming in esclusiva sulla piattaforma zalabview.org. Una storia d'amore in un mondo in rovina, la compagnia solo di sé stessi e di una telecamera: un commovente ritratto-testamento lungo dodici anni, che diventa il messaggio scioccante di un popolo messo a tacere. Lungometraggio d'esordio della regista russa, presentato in anteprima mondiale al ...
