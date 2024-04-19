Honey Don' t! | Charlie Day e Billy Eichner tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast del film di Ethan Coen

Honey Don

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Honey Don't!: Charlie Day e Billy Eichner tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast del film di Ethan Coen (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Il cast del nuovo film diretto da Ethan Coen, Honey Don't!, si è arricchito con molti nuovi arrivi che comprendono anche Charlie Day e Billy Eichner. Il film Honey Don't!, il prossimo progetto diretto da Ethan Coen, ha trovato i suoi protagonisti che comprendono anche Charlie Day e Billy Eichner. Il progetto sarà prodotto da Focus Features e Working Title e il filmmaker ha scritto la sceneggiatura insieme alla moglie Tricia Cooke, che si è occupata del montaggio dei film dei fratelli Coen come Il grande Lebowski. Gli interpeti della commedia In ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Honey Don

    Ethan Coen tornerà alla regia con la commedia Honey Don’t! I primi nomi degli interpreti sono quelli di Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza e Margaret Qualley Dimessi gli attillati panni di Captain ... (tuttotek)

Honey Don't!: Charlie Day e Billy Eichner tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast del film di Ethan Coen

Let's Go Lesbian B-Movies! Billy Eichner Joins Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' - Ethan Coen's screwball comedy Honey Don't!, starring Chris Evans, is rounding out its cast with Billy Eichner, Charlie Day, and Talia Ryder.collider

Lena Hall, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, and More Join Ethan Coen Comedy Honey DON'T! - Ethan Coen's new comedy is set to feature a strong ensemble, with several Broadway alums. According to Deadline, Jacnier, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, Lena Hall, and more will appear in Honey Don't, the ...broadwayworld

Ethan Coen Rounds Out ‘Honey Don’t!’ Cast with Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder - Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't' has added Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, and Talia Ryder to a cast that stars Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley, and Aubrey Plaza.indiewire

Video di Tendenza
Video Honey Don
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.