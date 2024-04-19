Honey Don' t! | Charlie Day e Billy Eichner tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast del film di Ethan Coen

Let's Go Lesbian B-Movies! Billy Eichner Joins Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' - Ethan Coen's screwball comedy Honey Don't!, starring Chris Evans, is rounding out its cast with Billy Eichner, Charlie Day, and Talia Ryder.collider

Lena Hall, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, and More Join Ethan Coen Comedy Honey DON'T! - Ethan Coen's new comedy is set to feature a strong ensemble, with several Broadway alums. According to Deadline, Jacnier, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, Lena Hall, and more will appear in Honey Don't, the ...broadwayworld

Ethan Coen Rounds Out ‘Honey Don’t!’ Cast with Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder - Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't' has added Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, and Talia Ryder to a cast that stars Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley, and Aubrey Plaza.indiewire