Halving bitcoin countdown 2024, cos’è e quanto manca (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Non manca ormai molto all’evento Halving del bitcoin. Si tratta del quarto da quando la criptovaluta è nata, nel 2009. Per “Halving” o Halvening si intende l’aggiunta di un nuovo blocco alla blockchain, un’azione che non è senza conseguenze. Il countdown del 2024 è arrivato agli sgoccioli e mentre si scrive della notizia della giornata, i secondi e i minuti passano e segnano meno di 12 ore all’evento. Quali saranno le conseguenze è ancora difficile dirlo, ma guardando agli eventi precedenti si stima un rialzo dei prezzi. cos’è l’Halving di bitcoin? Per Halving (anche noto come Halvening) si intende un evento che ha luogo ogni quattro anni. Si tratta, nel pratico, dell’aggiunta di 210mila nuovi blocchi alla blockchain. ...
