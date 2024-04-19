Golf | Lauren Coughlin sorprende le big dopo il primo giro allo Chevron Championship 2024

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Esito un po’ a sorpresa del. In testa, infatti, c’è. La trentunenne della Virginia riesce a tenersi dietro tutte le big con lo score di -6 e unbogey free in terra texana, guadagnandosi così notevole soddisfazione. Al secondo posto il terzetto composto dalla numero 1 mondiale, Nelly Korda, dall’altra USA Marina Alex e dalla giapponese Minami Katsu, tutte a -4. Per le seconde duecon cinque birdie e un bogey, per Korda invece sei birdie e due bogey. In breve, due colpi di ritardo., J.T. Postoni bigila Harbour Town. Power e Morikawa ...

