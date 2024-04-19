Fulham-Liverpool - Klopp | Vinciamole tutte e la Premier sarà nostra

Fulham Liverpool

Fulham-Liverpool, Klopp: «Vinciamole tutte e la Premier sarà nostra» (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Le parole di Jurgen Klopp, allenatore del Liverpool, sulla possibilità di vincere la Premier League. I dettagli É un periodo difficile per il Liverpool, dopo la sconfitta in campionato con il Crystal Palace che ha determinato il sorpasso del Manchester City e l’inutile vittoria di Bergamo, non sufficiente per accedere alla semifinale di Europa League.
