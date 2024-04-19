Fly Me to the Moon e la missione di vendere la Luna

Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum vi spiegano come rilanciare l'immagine della NASA nel trailer italiano del film Fly Me to the Moon . Dopo la rivelazione del titolo, Sony Pictures ha diffuso il trailer italiano di Fly Me to the Moon - Le due facce della Luna, film che vede protagonisti Scarlett ... (movieplayer)

Signal from interstellar space: What Voyager 1's latest data tells us - Sounding a little more like yourself, #Voyager1. For the first time since November, Voyager 1 is returning useable data about the health and status of its onboard engineering systems. Next step: ...thenationalnews

What time is it on the moon A new time zone will soon give us a more precise answer - As the U.S. prepares to return to the moon, scientists are working to refine timekeeping in space. The moon will soon have its own time zone.msn

Essence of Chandrayaan-3 extends beyond mere call to embrace space studies: ISRO chief Somanath - We have to attract the young generation and tell them about the challenges in science and engineering and improvement in working environment. The success and enthusiam in moon mission brought that ...telegraphindia