Fly Me to the Moon e la missione di vendere la Luna

Fly the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aleph-tales©

Fonte : aleph-tales
“Fly Me to the Moon” e la missione di “vendere la Luna” (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Un’intelligente ed emozionante commedia drammatica, ambientata nel contesto dello storico alLunaggio NASA dell’Apollo 11. Assunta per rilanciare l’immagine pubblica della NASA, Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), ragazza prodigio del marketing, si scontrerà con Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), direttore del programma di lancio, creando scompiglio nel suo già difficile compito. Quando la Casa Bianca ritiene che la
Leggi tutta la notizia su aleph-tales
Notizie su altre fonti: nasa moon
  • Fly the

    Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum vi spiegano come rilanciare l'immagine della NASA nel trailer italiano del film Fly Me to the Moon. Dopo la rivelazione del titolo, Sony Pictures ha diffuso il trailer italiano di Fly Me to the Moon - Le due facce della Luna, film che vede protagonisti Scarlett ... (movieplayer)

Signal from interstellar space: What Voyager 1's latest data tells us - Sounding a little more like yourself, #Voyager1. For the first time since November, Voyager 1 is returning useable data about the health and status of its onboard engineering systems. Next step: ...thenationalnews

What time is it on the moon A new time zone will soon give us a more precise answer - As the U.S. prepares to return to the moon, scientists are working to refine timekeeping in space. The moon will soon have its own time zone.msn

Essence of Chandrayaan-3 extends beyond mere call to embrace space studies: ISRO chief Somanath - We have to attract the young generation and tell them about the challenges in science and engineering and improvement in working environment. The success and enthusiam in moon mission brought that ...telegraphindia

Video di Tendenza
Video Fly the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.