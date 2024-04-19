Estate live per Tony Effe | le date dell’‘ICON Summer Tour’

Estate live per Tony Effe: le date dell’‘ICON Summer Tour’ (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Ai vertici delle classifiche con il nuovo album ‘ICON’ (Disco d’Oro), Tony Effe annuncia il tour estivo che aggiunge nuovi appuntamenti live ai due speciali concerti nei palazzetti in calendario a ottobre (qui i dettagli). Prodotte da Vivo Concerti, le nove tappe nei festival italiani saranno l’occasione per presentare al pubblico le recenti hit il nuovo album da quattro settimane al primo posto nella Top of the Music FIMI/GfK. Di seguito le date dell’ICON Summer Tour: Grafica da Ufficio Stampa 7 giugno – Mondovì (CN), Wake up Festival 16 giugno – Annone di Brianza (LC), Nameless Festival 23 giugno – Ferrara, Summer Vibez 13 luglio – Gubbio (PG), Wonderlast Festival 7 agosto – Agrigento, live Arena 9 agosto – Riccione, Space 10 agosto – ...
