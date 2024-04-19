EA Sports FC 24 Champions Weekend League TOTS | Nuovi Premi E Fasce Orarie

EA Sports FC 24 Champions Weekend League TOTS: Nuovi Premi E Fasce Orarie (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) EA Sports, tramite i menu di gioco, ha annunciato che a partire dalla Champions Weekend League della modalità Ultimate Team di venerdi 19 Aprile in concomitanza con la promo dei TOTS i Premi della competizione cambieranno. Controlla le rispettive sezioni Premi nei prossimi giorni per conoscere gli aggiornamenti per ogni modalità e piazzamento. Durante i TOTS, l’evento Finali Champions inizierà alle 21:00 ora italiana e sarà estesa di 24 ore per garantire all’interno dei Premi la presenza degli oggetti TOTS provenienti dalla rosa resa disponibile il venerdi. Rank Rewards Rank I 3x 1 of 5 TOTS Live Player Pick1x 85+ 5 Rare Player Pack1x TOTS Live 3 Players ...
