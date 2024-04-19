Dance Parade - performance itineranti nel centro storico di Napoli per la Giornata Internazionale della Danza

Dance Parade, performance itineranti nel centro storico di Napoli per la Giornata Internazionale della Danza (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Arriva nel centro storico di Napoli Dance Parade!, un evento organizzato in occasione della Giornata Internazionale della Danza. La Danza contemporanea “invade” la città di Napoli con Dance Parade!, un evento unico nel suo genere organizzato in occasione della Giornata Internazionale della Danza, istituita dall’International Dance Council dell’UNESCO nel 1982. Domenica 28 aprile le piazze della città di Napoli saranno attraversate
