Da Rihanna a Zendaya - tutte le anime della giacca blazer per la Primavera 2024 Tra proporzioni over e interpretazioni femminil - da mattina a sera

Rita Ora just brought back this classic '50s housewife' hairstyle - Rita Ora has joined a cohort of celebs in launching her own beauty brand, TYPEBEA. The singer and actress is currently 'down-under' in Sydney to celebrate the launch of the luxe hair products and make ...hellomagazine

Rihanna says sons RZA and Riot are 'living the greatest life' and reveals their favorite song and why she 'always tries to dress them like' their father A$AP Rocky - The 36-year-old Bajan pop star and the 35-year-old rapper 'are trying to figure out who's gonna use what' when it comes to sampling the voices of their children on their upcoming albums ...dailymail.co.uk

Rihanna Transforms Into Blonde Bombshell With New Hair Look - Rihanna showed off her bright blonde transformation while hosting the London celebration of her latest Fenty x Puma collection.eonline