Com' è Challengers nei racconti dei protagonisti e di Luca Guadagnino

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) «Era da tempo che volevo lavorare con. E quando ci siamo incontrati per parlare della sceneggiatura dimi ha colpito quanto avesse scavato nel personaggio di Tashi. Aveva esattamente in mente il tipo di film che voleva fare, il tono, tutto, in ogni dettaglio». Così Zendaya, protagonista del nuovo film di, che avrebbe dovuto aprire il festival di Venezia lo scorso anno, ma fu ritirato in solidarietà con lo sciopero degli attori, e che adesso arriva finalmente al cinema il 24 aprile. La storia, in breve, è quella di Tashi Duncan, giovane brillante promessa del tennis, costretta al ritiro per via di un brutto infortunio al ginocchio durante una partita. Diventerà l’allenatrice nonché la moglie del tennista Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), che aveva conosciuto quando era diciottenne, insieme ...

