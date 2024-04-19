Com' è Challengers nei racconti dei protagonisti e di Luca Guadagnino

Notizie Correlate
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Zendaya ha elogiato la Profonda Comprensione dei Personaggi di Luca Guadagnino nel suo ultimo film “Challengers”. ... (mistermovie)
Challengers, il film vede una crudele Zendaya al centro di un triangolo amoroso
Challengers: Proud Mentor Serena Williams Reacts to Zendaya's Voguish Homage to Her and Sister Venus Williams - Zendaya's successful Vogue and British Vogue cover story received a thumbs-up from none other than Serena Williams. The post Challengers: Proud Mentor Serena Williams Reacts to Zendaya's Voguish ...msn
Palaash Muchhal attends his film's screening with Smriti Mandhana. See pics - Filmmaker and music composer Palaash Muchhal posed with cricketer Smriti Mandhana at the sreening of his latest OTT release 'Kaam Chalu Hai'. The two are rumoured to be dating each other.indiatoday.in
Lando Norris pips Lewis Hamilton to pole in chaotic qualifying for Chinese Grand Prix sprint race - Lando Norris took pole position for the sprint race of the Chinese Grand Prix in a chaotic qualifying session as the rain fell in Shanghai.standard.co.uk