Bully Ray | Bravo Jon Moxley - di questo ha bisogno l’AE - non dei filmati del backstage

Bully Ray: “Bravo Jon Moxley, di questo ha bisogno l’AEW, non dei filmati del backstage” (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Fresco della sua vittoria all’NJPW Windy City Riot, il neo-campione del mondo dei pesi massimi IWGP Jon Moxley è tornato alla All Elite Wrestling per tenere un discorso celebrativo nell’episodio di questa settimana di “AEW Dynamite”. Nel suo discorso, Moxley ha sottolineato che mentre alcuni pensavano che la sua missione di conquistare il titolo fosse impossibile, lui ha continuato ad andare avanti e alla fine ci è riuscito. Moxley ha anche fatto riferimento alla Don Callis Family e ha sfidato Powerhouse Hobbs a un match la prossima settimana. Nell’ultimo episodio di “Busted Open After Dark”, l’Hall of Famer della WWE Bully Ray ha condiviso la sua reazione al promo di Moxley, in particolare al contenuto relativo al suo viaggio di cinque anni per ottenere l’IWGP World Heavyweight Championship ed ...
    Dopo anni di regno del titolo Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns è stato sconfitto la scorsa domenica da Cody Rhodes a WrestleMania 40. La sera successiva a Raw, The Rock è ... (zonawrestling)

    Dopo quanto successo a Dynamite il WWE e TNA Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, si è esposto in merito al footage mostrato dalla compagnia ritraente la rissa tra Perry e CM Punk dello scorso anno a ALL ... (zonawrestling)

    Kenny Omega è considerato uno dei migliori wrestler del pianeta, e proprio per questo motivo si è sempre parlato di un futuro passaggio in WWE che saprebbe di coronamento di una splendida ... (zonawrestling)

Bully Ray Reacts To Jon Moxley's AEW Dynamite Promo - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shares his reaction to Jon Moxley's promo on "AEW Dynamite," which focused on his recent IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win.msn

Bully Ray Is Concerned About WWE Failing To Sell Out RAW In Montreal - Bully Ray expressed concern over the event not being sold out and questioned whether this could indicative of future trends.ewrestlingnews

