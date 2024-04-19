Aimee Grant indaga i bisogni delle persone autistiche (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024)
Il lavoro di AimeeGrant nel campo dell’autismo AimeeGrant, ricercatrice di sanità pubblica, si impegna a comprendere i bisognidellepersoneautistiche. Il suo approccio si discosta dalla concezione dell’autismo come malattia da curare, ponendo invece l’accento sul tipo di supporto necessario per migliorare la qualità di vita di chi ne è affetto. Un approccio centrato sulle esigenze individuali Grant si distingue per la sua attenzione alle esigenze specifiche di ciascun individuo autistico. Piuttosto che adottare un approccio standardizzato, si dedica a individuare le risorse e le soluzioni personalizzate che possano favorire il benessere e l’inclusione sociale di ogni
L'articolo proviene da News Nosh.
Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh
Notizie Correlate
AimeeGrant investigates the needs of autistic people - The public health researcher focuses on what kinds of support people with autism need rather than on treating the condition as a disease to cure.sciencenews
The ‘secret’ celeb kids you never knew existed – from a Postman Pat star to a bikini model turning heads in NYC - HE was the baby-faced boy of the noughties whose appearance on TV talent show Pop Idol threw him into the spotlight. And it came as a huge surprise to fans when Gareth Gates – who has ...thesun.co.uk
Spotlight On Sponsors: Carsales Strikes With Another Storm-Based Team - Canon is set to capture all the action of the 2024 Cliff Diving Championships. Meanwhile, Carsales has solidified its connection with storm-based teams. Lead Image: Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) and ...bandt.au