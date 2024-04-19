Aimee Grant indaga i bisogni delle persone autistiche

Aimee Grant

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a newsnosh©

Fonte : newsnosh
Aimee Grant indaga i bisogni delle persone autistiche (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Il lavoro di Aimee Grant nel campo dell’autismo Aimee Grant, ricercatrice di sanità pubblica, si impegna a comprendere i bisogni delle persone autistiche. Il suo approccio si discosta dalla concezione dell’autismo come malattia da curare, ponendo invece l’accento sul tipo di supporto necessario per migliorare la qualità di vita di chi ne è affetto. Un approccio centrato sulle esigenze individuali Grant si distingue per la sua attenzione alle esigenze specifiche di ciascun individuo autistico. Piuttosto che adottare un approccio standardizzato, si dedica a individuare le risorse e le soluzioni personalizzate che possano favorire il benessere e l’inclusione sociale di ogni L'articolo proviene da News Nosh.
Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh

Notizie Correlate

Aimee Grant investigates the needs of autistic people - The public health researcher focuses on what kinds of support people with autism need rather than on treating the condition as a disease to cure.sciencenews

The ‘secret’ celeb kids you never knew existed – from a Postman Pat star to a bikini model turning heads in NYC - HE was the baby-faced boy of the noughties whose appearance on TV talent show Pop Idol threw him into the spotlight. And it came as a huge surprise to fans when Gareth Gates – who has ...thesun.co.uk

Spotlight On Sponsors: Carsales Strikes With Another Storm-Based Team - Canon is set to capture all the action of the 2024 Cliff Diving Championships. Meanwhile, Carsales has solidified its connection with storm-based teams. Lead Image: Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) and ...bandt.au

Video di Tendenza
Video Aimee Grant
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.