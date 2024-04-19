AEW | RVD protagonista del 4 20 Day - domani notte a Rampage Live combatterà in un 4-Way ad eliminazione

AEW: RVD protagonista del 4/20 Day, domani notte a Rampage Live combatterà in un 4-Way ad eliminazione (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Tony Khan ha annunciato la presenza di Rob Van Dam nell’episodio speciale (Live) di Rampage di domani notte, che si terrà subito dopo la diretta di Collision. Per celebrare il 4/20 Day, Mr. Monday Night sfiderà Lee Johnson, Isiah Kassidy e Komander in un Four Way Elimination Match, con RVD che farà la sua prima apparizione in AEW dopo aver presenziato alla WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. This Sat, 4/20Peoria, ILSaturday Night #AEWRampageTNT After #AEWCollisionHigh Flying 4/20 Elimination 4 Way@TherealRVD vs @BigShottyLee vs @ZayKassidy vs @KomandercrMXWith Rampage timeshifted Saturday after Collision,celebrate on 4/20 with AEW's High Flying 4 Way Fight! pic.twitter.com/hNCm3XUitp— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 19, 2024 Lo show, che si terrà a Peoria, Illinois, vedrà anche un altro ...
AEW: RVD protagonista del 4/20 Day, domani notte a Rampage Live combatterà in un 4-Way ad eliminazione

