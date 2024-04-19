5 5G - HyperOS e ChatGPT negli aggiornamenti per Xiaomi 14 Ultr - 11T Pro e Nothing Phone 2

Xiaomi rolls out HyperOS update for Redmi Note 13 5G series smartphones - HyperOS is an Android 14-based smartphone operating system from Xiaomi with new lock screen options, app icons, and multi-window support. It is now rolling out for the Redmi Note 13 5G series ...business-standard

Meta Releases Latest Llama 3 AI Model - Meta has just unveiled its latest large language model, known as Llama 3, alongside an innovative image generator that updates visuals as users type prompts.manilashaker

GPT-4 Outperformed Junior & Trainee Eye Doctors on a Mock Exam - GPT-4 fell short of the average score achieved by expert ophthalmologists (66.4). Other LLMs, like PaLM 2 and GPT-3.5 were less capable.gizmochina