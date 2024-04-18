White Gloves il nuovo disco dei Bad Blues Quartet

White Gloves

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a laprimapagina©

Fonte : laprimapagina
“White Gloves” il nuovo disco dei Bad Blues Quartet (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Da venerdì 19 aprile 2024 sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitale e in formato fisico “White Gloves” (Overdub Recordings), il nuovo album dei BAD Blues Quartet. “White Gloves” è il quarto disco dei BBQ, prodotto dal chitarrista e produttore americano Mike Zito, frutto di un lavoro sviluppatosi negli anni che hanno preceduto e seguito la pandemia. L’album rappresenta la ricerca musicale di un connubio tra i suoni tradizionali del Blues provenienti dal Delta del Mississippi e un songwriting di ispirazione più moderna. Esplora varie forme e derivazioni della musica popolare americana, includendo stili come il Blues acustico, il funk, il soul e lo shuffle del Blues elettrico. I brani ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su laprimapagina

Notizie Correlate

  • White Gloves

    Da venerdì 19 aprile 2024 sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitale e in formato fisico “WHITE GLOVES”, il nuovo album dei BAD BLUES QUARTET. Abbiamo imparato a conoscere le ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)

MUSICA - "White gloves", il nuovo disco dei Bad Blues Quartet

29 of Princess Margaret's most iconic looks - Mixing the young vibes with something classic, Margaret added an elegant element with a double string of pearls and White Gloves. This look captures a Princess Margaret classic - mixing something ...msn

Palaces That Will Bring Your Bridgerton Fantasies Alive - Ahead of the much awaited Season 3 of Bridgerton, let's get a taste of royalty from summer travels. We believe a visit to one of these palaces should do the trick!outlookindia

New reimagined UFC fight glove set to debut at UFC 302 in New Jersey - The long awaited next generation of UFC fight glove is set to debut later this summer in New Jersey. In an April 12 interview ahead of Saturday's UFC 300 event, senior vice president of the UFC ...mmacrossfire

Video di Tendenza
Video White Gloves
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.