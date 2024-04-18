Vantiva Launches the HomeSight™ Care Suite Solution for the Home Care Market with Initial Deployment by Homewatch CareGivers in the USA

Vantiva Launches

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
Vantiva Launches the HomeSight™ Care Suite Solution for the Home Care Market with Initial Deployment by Homewatch CareGivers in the USA (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) LONDON and PARIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in Home connectivity, today unveils its innovative HomeSight Care Suite, a sophisticated connected Care system designed to meet the needs of Care providers to deliver remote Care in the Home through connection, engagement, and monitoring. The Solution has been deployed by Homewatch CareGivers, as the Homewatch Connect™ system — part of their Homewatch CareGivers Total Care ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Vantiva Launches the HomeSight™ Care Suite Solution for the Home Care Market with Initial Deployment by ...

Vantiva Launches the HomeSighttm Care Suite Solution for the Home Care Market with Initial Deployment by Homewatch CareGivers in the USA - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in home connectivity, today unveils its innovative HomeSight Care Suite, a sophisticated connected care system designed to meet the needs of ...lelezard

Vantiva Launches the HomeSight Care Suite Solution for the Home Care Market with Initial Deployment by Homewatch CareGivers in the USA - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in home connectivity, today unveils its innovative HomeSight Care Suite, a sophisticated ...finanznachrichten.de

Vantiva Launches the HomeSight™ Care Suite Solution for the Home Care Market with Initial Deployment by Homewatch CareGivers in the USA - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in home connectivity, today unveils its innovative HomeSight Care Suite, a sophisticated connected care system designed to meet the needs of ...adnkronos

Video di Tendenza
Video Vantiva Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.