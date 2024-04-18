Notizie Correlate
Si è appena conclusa allo Stadio Monigo la sfida valevole per il tredicesimo turno della United Rugby Championship e in campo sono scesi la Benetton Treviso e gli irlandesi del Connacht. Un vero e ... (oasport)
Si è appena conclusa alla Rodney Parade di Newport la sfida tra i gallesi Dragons e le Zebre Parma, match valevole per la tredicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship. Uno scontro diretto per ... (oasport)
Torna l’United Rugby Championship e si entra nella fase più calda del torneo, che a sei giornate dalla fine vede ben 10 squadre in corsa per 5 posti ai playoff. Con Leinster, Bulls e Glasgow ... (oasport)
United Rugby Championship: le Zebre a Galway per ritrovare la vittoria
Torna l'United Rugby Championship dopo la sosta per le coppe europee e le Zebre Parma torneranno in campo sabato sera a Galway contro il Connacht. Irlandesi in piena corsa per i playoff, e chiamati a ...
Leinster to play home games at Aviva Stadium and Croke Park next season - Leo Cullen's side will be moving out of the RDS next season and the Aviva Stadium will be Leinster's main home in 2024/2025.irishmirror.ie
Tonight's Rugby news as Neath hit back at WRU call and Wales captain's return delayed - Neath have now responded to the announcement, saying it is "no surprise" and doubling down on their dig at ex-Cardiff wing Walker, posting an image of a Cardiff shirt with his name on the back ...walesonline.co.uk