United Rugby Championship: le Zebre a Galway per ritrovare la vittoria (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Torna l’United Rugby Championship dopo la sosta per le coppe europee e le Zebre Parma torneranno in campo sabato sera a Galway contro il Connacht. Irlandesi in piena corsa per i playoff, e chiamati a vincere per non veder scappare le migliori otto, mentre per la franchigia federale l’obiettivo è ritrovare quella vittoria che manca da troppo tempo. Le Zebre sono attualmente ultime in classifica, con 15 punti, e hanno nel mirino Newport, Scarlets e Sharks per non chiudere in fondo la stagione. Ma per farlo dovranno ritrovare la vittoria e migliorare uno score che attualmente li vede con una vittoria, un pareggio e 11 sconfitte. La squadra emiliana è reduce dal pesante ko in Sudafrica in Challenge Cup e ...
