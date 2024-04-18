Trap | M Night Shyamalan spiega il ruolo di Josh Hartnett

Notizie Correlate
Il regista M. Night Shyamalan ha scritto e diretto il nuovo film Trap, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer online. Il 9 agosto arriverà nelle sale americane Trap, il nuovo film scritto e ... (movieplayer)
Warner Bros. ha rilasciato il trailer del nuovo thriller di M. Night Shyamalan, Trap, con Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills e Marnie McPhail. Nel film Josh Hartnett sarà un serial killer ... (cinemaserietv)
Debutta nei cinema italiani il 31 luglio 2024 il nuovo film di M. Night Shyamalan, che non è dedicato ai cantanti idolatrati dai giovani che hanno ucciso decenni di evoluzione musicale e ... (comingsoon)
Trap: ecco il primo trailer ufficiale del nuovo film di M. Night Shyamalan
