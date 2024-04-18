Trap | M Night Shyamalan spiega il ruolo di Josh Hartnett

Trap Night

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Fonte : mistermovie
Trap: M. Night Shyamalan spiega il ruolo di Josh Hartnett (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Il trailer del nuovo thriller di M. Night Shyamalan, “Trap”, ha catturato l’attenzione dei fan con una grande sorpresa: il protagonista è Josh Hartnett. Nel film, Hartnett interpreta un ruolo diverso dal solito, portando una nuova dimensione al suo repertorio attoriale. Il film segue una coppia padre-figlia inTrappolata in un concerto di musica pop, con… Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

Notizie Correlate

  • Trap Night

    Il regista M. Night Shyamalan ha scritto e diretto il nuovo film Trap, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer online. Il 9 agosto arriverà nelle sale americane Trap, il nuovo film scritto e ... (movieplayer)

  • Trap Night

    Warner Bros. ha rilasciato il trailer del nuovo thriller di M. Night Shyamalan, Trap, con Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills e Marnie McPhail. Nel film Josh Hartnett sarà un serial killer ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Trap Night

    Debutta nei cinema italiani il 31 luglio 2024 il nuovo film di M. Night Shyamalan, che non è dedicato ai cantanti idolatrati dai giovani che hanno ucciso decenni di evoluzione musicale e ... (comingsoon)

Trap: ecco il primo trailer ufficiale del nuovo film di M. Night Shyamalan

Josh Hartnett is a serial killer in first trailer for M Night Shyamalan's Trap - Trap, the new M Night Shyamalan film starring Josh Hartnett, has released its first trailer. The film stars Hartnett as a dad who takes his daughter to a pop concert at a big arena, but as he excuses ...uk.movies.yahoo

How a 20-Year-Old River Phoenix Stood Up to Warner Bros. and Saved ‘Dogfight’ - As Nancy Savoca’s 1991 film enters the Criterion Collection, the director recalls the Night she was prepared to remove her name from the film — and then River Phoenix called.ca.news.yahoo

Michael Douglas Says He Asked Marvel to Kill Off Hank Pym in ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA - Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas has played the character Hank Pym in Marvel’s Ant-Man movies, as well as Avengers: Endgame and the animated series What If… . He’s done great in ...geektyrant

Video di Tendenza
Video Trap Night
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.