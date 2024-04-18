Trap | Josh Hartnett nel trailer del nuovo film di M Night Shyamalan

Trap: Josh Hartnett nel trailer del nuovo film di M. Night Shyamalan (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Il regista M. Night Shyamalan ha scritto e diretto il nuovo film Trap, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer online. Il 9 agosto arriverà nelle sale americane Trap, il nuovo film scritto e diretto da M. Night Shyamalan di cui è stato condiviso il trailer. Il protagonista sarà l'attore Josh Hartnett che è stato scelto dal regista perché "disposto a lasciarsi completamente andare", come rivelato in occasione di un recente evento che si è svolto a Los Angeles, The Summer of Shyamalan. Cosa racconterà il nuovo thriller Trap racconterà la storia di un padre e della sua figlia adolescente che vanno a un ...
    Warner Bros. ha rilasciato il trailer del nuovo thriller di M. Night Shyamalan, Trap, con Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills e Marnie McPhail. Nel film Josh Hartnett sarà un serial killer ... (cinemaserietv)

First Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Trap Seems To Give Away Major Twist For Josh Hartnett's Character, And I Need To Know More - Let’s walk through this plot garden from Warner Bros.’ new trailer nice and slow, shall we Mr. Hartnett, fresh on being a part of the Oppenheimer cast, is playing a young girl’s dear old dad. Taking ...cinemablend

Josh Hartnett Is Director M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Twist in Thrilling Trap Trailer - Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill star in 'Trap,' the latest thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film is in theaters Aug. 9.people

First Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Has Very Eerie And Unsettling Vibes - See Josh Hartnett as a serial killer at a pop concert in the first trailer for Trap.gamespot

