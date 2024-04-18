Notizie Correlate
Warner Bros. ha rilasciato il trailer del nuovo thriller di M. Night Shyamalan, Trap, con Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills e Marnie McPhail. Nel film Josh Hartnett sarà un serial killer ... (cinemaserietv)
Arrivano le scuse pubbliche da parte di Josh Rossetti dopo tutto ciò che è accaduto negli ultimi giorni in cui era coinvolto L'articolo Josh Rossetti rompe il silenzio dopo la rottura con Monia: ... (novella2000)
In seguito al pessimo spettacolo dato dopo la finale del GF, le minacce al giornalista Gabriele Parpiglia e la scelta Din Monia La Ferrera di prendere le distanze, Josh Rossetti si scusa. Ma lo fa ... (fanpage)
Trap: Josh Hartnett nel trailer del nuovo film di M. Night Shyamalan
First Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Trap Seems To Give Away Major Twist For Josh Hartnett's Character, And I Need To Know More - Let’s walk through this plot garden from Warner Bros.’ new trailer nice and slow, shall we Mr. Hartnett, fresh on being a part of the Oppenheimer cast, is playing a young girl’s dear old dad. Taking ...cinemablend
Josh Hartnett Is Director M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Twist in Thrilling Trap Trailer - Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill star in 'Trap,' the latest thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film is in theaters Aug. 9.people
First Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Has Very Eerie And Unsettling Vibes - See Josh Hartnett as a serial killer at a pop concert in the first trailer for Trap.gamespot