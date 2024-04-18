Transformer One - il trailer del prequel che racconta l’amicizia tra Optimus Prime e Megatron

Transformer One

Transformer One, il trailer del prequel che racconta l’amicizia tra Optimus Prime e Megatron (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) È finalmente stato diffuso il primo trailer di Transformers One, il film animato diretto da Josh Cooley che è un prequel del primo film della saga ed è ambientato nel pianeta natale dei Transformers, Cybertron.Una scena di Transformers One (fonte: Paramount Animation) Il trailer, mostrato in anteprima al CinemaCon di Las Vegas, e stato lanciato in un’originalissima diretta streaming dallo spazio, ci mostra alcuni tra i più amati personaggi della saga, tra cui Orion Pax, il futuro Optimus Prime. Il film, che è a tutti gli effetti una origin story, è infatti incentrato sul rapporto tumultuoso tra il futuro Optimus Prime e Megatron. Nel trailer incontriamo i giovani Orion Pax, D-16 (che ...
