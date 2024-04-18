Tour of the Alps - Tiberi dà spettacolo in salita con i migliori Fuga solitaria di Car - Lopez si difende

Tour of the Alps, Tiberi dà spettacolo in salita con i migliori. Fuga solitaria di Carr, Lopez si difende (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Ad un anno di distanza Simon Carr si ripete. Nel 2023 aveva colto la quinta tappa, oggi si impone invece nella quarta frazione del Tour of the Alps, trionfando alla grande sul traguardo di Borgo Valsugana al termine di una Fuga lunghissima. La maglia di leader della classifica generale resta sulle spalle di Juan Pedro Lopez ad una giornata dal termine. Tappa breve ma intensissima, ricca di GPM quella odierna. Gran battaglia per la Fuga con Simon Carr che da subito (EF Education – EasyPost) ha provato ad andar via. Con lui tanti scalatori di livello come Davide Piganzoli (Team Polti Kometa), Davide Bais (Team Polti Kometa), Luca Covilli (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè),  Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hugh Carthy (EF Education – EasyPost), Oscar Rodriguez (Ineos Granadiers), Mikel Bizkarra ...
