Tour of the Alps - Tiberi dà spettacolo in salita con i migliori Fuga solitaria di Car - Lopez si difende

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 15.34 Secondo infatti Storer, terzo Ben O’Connor. 15.33 Insieme all’australiano va via Storer, i due rientrati ... (oasport)
Attimi di grande paura al Tour of the Alps 2024. Nel corso della quarta tappa, a circa 25 km dal traguardo di Borgo Valsugana, si è verificata infatti una brutta caduta in discesa da parte di Chris ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 15.12 Il primo a reagire è Sosa infatti, con Lopez che a questo punto va dietro all’alfiere della ... (oasport)
L'impressionante caduta del ciclista al Tour of the Alps: giù dal ponte in discesa, a tutta velocità
