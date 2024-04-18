Tour of the Alps - buone risposte dai giovani italiani | Tiberi da podi - Pellizzari con i miglio -i, Piganzoli non sfigura

(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Spesso e volentieri nel recente passato il ciclismo italiano è stato attaccato (anche giustamente). Ora finalmente sta arrivando una prima risposta alle critiche: iazzurri ci sono e si stanno facendo vedere alof the. È ancora ovviamente troppo poco, servono conferme, ma i risultati di questi giorni sono da esaltare assolutamente. Il nome più altisonante è quello di Antonio. La Bahrain-Victorious crede tantissimo nel campione del mondo a cronometro juniores del 2019 in chiave corse a tappe ed il laziale sta dando le propriein salita. In Trentino grandi giornate per l’azzurro che oggi ha dato spettacolo conquistandosi il terzo posto parziale in classifica generale. L’obiettivo al Giro può essere la top-10. Gran gara ieri per Giulioche è ...

