Tour of the Alps - buone risposte dai giovani italiani | Tiberi da podi - Pellizzari con i miglio -i, Piganzoli non sfigura

Tour the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
Tour of the Alps, buone risposte dai giovani italiani: Tiberi da podio, Pellizzari con i migliori, Piganzoli non sfigura (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Spesso e volentieri nel recente passato il ciclismo italiano è stato attaccato (anche giustamente). Ora finalmente sta arrivando una prima risposta alle critiche: i giovani azzurri ci sono e si stanno facendo vedere al Tour of the Alps. È ancora ovviamente troppo poco, servono conferme, ma i risultati di questi giorni sono da esaltare assolutamente. Il nome più altisonante è quello di Antonio Tiberi. La Bahrain-Victorious crede tantissimo nel campione del mondo a cronometro juniores del 2019 in chiave corse a tappe ed il laziale sta dando le proprie risposte in salita. In Trentino grandi giornate per l’azzurro che oggi ha dato spettacolo conquistandosi il terzo posto parziale in classifica generale. L’obiettivo al Giro può essere la top-10. Gran gara ieri per Giulio Pellizzari che è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • Tour the

    Una botta violentissima, che aveva fatto temere il peggio. Chris Harper è stato vittima di una terribile caduta mentre era in fuga durante la quarta tappa del Tour of the Alps. Nella discesa dal ... (ilfattoquotidiano)

  • Tour the

    Giornata all’attacco per Davide Piganzoli. Il giovane azzurro del Team Polti Kometa ha provato a ribaltare la situazione in classifica generale provando a lanciarsi da lontano nella quarta tappa del ... (oasport)

  • Tour the

    Altra giornata eccellente per Antonio Tiberi che continua a mettere in mostra una super condizione al Tour of the Alps. Nella quarta tappa l’azzurro della Bahrain-Victorious si è difeso benissimo in ... (oasport)

L'impressionante caduta del ciclista al Tour of the Alps: giù dal ponte in discesa, a tutta velocità

DWTS Cast Member Cries on Stage in Emotional Return to the Spotlight - Hayley Erbert returned to the Symphony of Dance Tour and was brought to tears during a standing ovation after her first show back.heavy

Becoming Jain - ALTHOUGH it was only Rohit Jain's second time in Manila, the president and managing director of the premium streaming service Lionsgate Play got to see the Walled City and experienced the walking Tour ...manilatimes

This is the year for African sprinters, says Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo - Botswana sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo believes African sprinters, like South Africa’s Akani Simbine, will thrive in 2024.iol.co.za

Video di Tendenza
Video Tour the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.