Tour of the Alps - buone risposte dai giovani italiani | Tiberi da podi - Pellizzari con i miglio -i, Piganzoli non sfigura

Notizie Correlate
Una botta violentissima, che aveva fatto temere il peggio. Chris Harper è stato vittima di una terribile caduta mentre era in fuga durante la quarta tappa del Tour of the Alps. Nella discesa dal ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Giornata all’attacco per Davide Piganzoli. Il giovane azzurro del Team Polti Kometa ha provato a ribaltare la situazione in classifica generale provando a lanciarsi da lontano nella quarta tappa del ... (oasport)
Altra giornata eccellente per Antonio Tiberi che continua a mettere in mostra una super condizione al Tour of the Alps. Nella quarta tappa l’azzurro della Bahrain-Victorious si è difeso benissimo in ... (oasport)
L'impressionante caduta del ciclista al Tour of the Alps: giù dal ponte in discesa, a tutta velocità
