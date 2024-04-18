The Tortured Poets Department | il nuovo album di Taylor Swift sarà davvero synth pop?

The Tortured Poets Department: il nuovo album di Taylor Swift sarà davvero synth pop? (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Manca davvero poco all’uscita del nuovo album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department (abbreviato “Tortured Poets” o TTPD), che sarà disponibile dalla mezzanotte del 19 aprile (qui in Italia dalle 6 del mattino). Si tratta dell’undicesimo album della cantautrice, annunciato durante il discorso d’accettazione del Grammy Award per Best pop Vocal album con “Midnights“, (la cui proclamazione è stata molto simile), uscito ben due anni fa. Come sempre, la musica di Taylor Swift è una vera e propria esperienza immersiva, una caccia al tesoro che include anche il fandom, costantemente alla ricerca di nuovi indizi e ...
