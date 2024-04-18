Swerve Strickland | Ecco come mi sto preparando per Samoa Joe

(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Domenica andrà in scena uno dei PPV piu’ attesi dell’anno non solo in casa AEW ma a livello globale, Dinasty. Una card che promette fuoco e fiamme con i migliori in circolazione. Indubbiamente una delle contese piu’ attese è quella che vede protagonisti due ex WWE,Joe eche si giocheranno il tutto per tutto in un incontro valevole per il titolo massimo. Il piu’ giovane dei due in una recente intervista ha dichiaratosi staper il match di domenica. Le sue parole “Sogno questo incontro da tutta la vita, nessuno in questa federazione ème e so di avere tante frecce al mio arco. Ho anche tantissimi vantaggi… indubbiamente ho studiato molto l’avversario, 20 anni di carriera, lui sa sicuramente molto meno di me. Ho il mio background ...

