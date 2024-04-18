Suri Cruise compie 18 anni | lontana dai riflettori e da papà Tom - protetta da mamma Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise compie 18 anni: lontana dai riflettori (e da papà Tom), protetta da mamma Katie Holmes (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) È stata la neonata più famosa al mondo quando, a cinque mesi, è apparsa in copertina su Vanity Fair Usa con i celebri genitori Katie Holmes e Tom Cruise. Nei primi anni di vita è cresciuta sotto i riflettori: ogni vestitino che indossava diventava un trend, e nascevano blog dedicati esclusivamente ai suoi look. Una mini fashion icon, Suri Cruise. Che poi, a 6 anni, dopo il divorzio dei genitori, è sparita dall’attenzione pubblica. Adesso sta per diventare ufficialmente adulta: compie 18 anni il 18 aprile. E potrebbe decidere di riavvicinarsi al padre, che non vede dal 2012. Cresciuta a New York e ...
